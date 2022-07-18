Q&A: Jordan Peele on the dreams and nightmares of ‘Nope’
By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — There’s little in contemporary movies quite like the arrival of a new Jordan Peele film. They tend to descend ominously and mysteriously, a little like an unknown object from above that casts an expanding, darkening shadow the closer it comes. “Nope,” the writer-director’s third film, is nearly here. And after Peele’s “Get Out” and “Us,” the closely-kept-under-wraps “Nope” brings a new set of horrors and unsettling metaphors. In an interview, Peele says his movie is “an answer to the way Hollywood began.” “Nope” opens in theaters Friday.