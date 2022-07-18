Russia mulls expanding ‘gay propaganda’ law, cuts ECHR ties

Russia’s parliament has moved to tighten already stringent restrictions on the discussion of LGBTQ rights and relationships. A draft bill calls for broadening a 2013 ban on discussing non-traditional sexual relations to minors. It’s widely referred to as the “gay propaganda” bill. The new, broader bill would ban public discussion of LGBTQ relationships in a positive or neutral light and also any LGBTQ content in cinemas. Vyacheslav Volodin is an ally of President Vladimir Putin. He proposed similar measures earlier this month. Pro-Kremlin figures have repeatedly pitched the ongoing war in Ukraine as a battle against so-called Western values, which they say include LGBTQ visibility and rights.

