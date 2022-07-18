Toddler, 2 more kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials say that a 3-year-old was among the six people killed in last week’s Montana pileup that happened when a dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90. The Montana Department of Justice says three of the six people who died in Friday’s crash were children. All were from Montana and they were expected to be identified later Monday. Officials said 11 more people were injured, three critically, in the crash near the community of Hardin east of Billings. Vehicles from nine states and one Canadian province were involved in the crash that happened amid gusty winds that kicked up dust from farm fields and reduced visibility.

