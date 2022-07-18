US disputes UAE’s explanation of Khashoggi lawyer arrest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States says it hasn’t sought the arrest of the former lawyer of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, contradicting the United Arab Emirates’ official explanation for his detention. The UAE on Saturday sentenced the civil rights lawyer, U.S. citizen Asim Ghafoor, to three years in prison followed by deportation on charges of money laundering and tax evasion. Ghafoor has rejected the charges and said he had no idea he had been convicted in absentia. The UAE portrayed Ghafoor’s arrest as a coordinated move with the U.S. to “combat transnational crimes,” saying American authorities had requested Emirati help with their investigation into Ghafoor. But the U.S. disputed that account on Monday.

