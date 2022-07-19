Climate summit host cautions nations against ‘zero-sum game’

BERLIN (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister has called on rich and developing countries to show readiness to compromise at the U.N. climate talks he will chair in November. He said Tuesday that the negotiations shouldn’t be a “zero-sum game” between wealthier and poorer nations. Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry spoke as officials from 40 countries held a two-day gathering in Berlin billed as an opportunity to rebuild trust after technical talks last month achieved little progress. Developing countries are still waiting for rich nations to provide $100 billion in climate aid each year, a target meant to be reached by 2020. They also want to make progress on restitution for “loss and damage” caused by climate change.

