Missouri officer dies after being shot during traffic stop

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police officer has died after being shot while trying to conduct a traffic stop. Authorities said Officer Daniel Vasquez died Tuesday at a hospital after he was shot earlier in the day in North Kansas City. North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman said a suspect turned himself into police in Kansas City after officials had issued a Blue Alert for his car. Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said the 32-year-old Vasquez attempted to stop a car for expired temporary tags Tuesday morning when the suspect fired at the officer before fleeing in the car. Vasquez had worked for the department since 2021. No information on the suspect was released.

