Myanmar marks 75th anniversary of killing of founding father

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-ruled government and its opponents are marking the 75th anniversary of the assassination of independence hero Gen. Aung San, the father of the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. Scattered pro-democracy rallies were held Tuesday in several cities across the country commemorating Aung San, six Cabinet colleagues and two other officials who were killed 75 years ago at a Cabinet meeting. Less than six months later the country, then called Burma, achieved its independence from British colonial rule. The protests, generally dispersed within a short time to avoid confrontations with security forces, also paid tribute to those who died protesting the military takeover in February last year that ousted Suu Kyi and her elected government.

