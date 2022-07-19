Thai lawmakers begin no-confidence debate against PM

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai lawmakers have begun a no-confidence debate targeting Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and 10 of his Cabinet members. The opposition is accusing them of corruption and economic mismanagement. This is the fourth and likely final no-confidence vote that Prayuth’s government faces before its four-year term ends next year. The debate is scheduled for four days, with the lower house to vote on Saturday. Analysts say Prayuth, who has survived three earlier no-confidence votes, is expected to prevail again as his coalition government has a parliamentary majority. Prayuth came to power in a 2014 coup before winning a general election in 2019 and becoming prime minister.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.