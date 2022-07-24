Boat carrying Haitian migrants sinks off Bahamas, killing 17

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the Bahamas say a boat carrying Haitian migrants apparently capsized at sea, and Bahamian security forces recovered the bodies of 17 people and rescued 25 others. It wasn’t clear if there were any people missing after the boat sank early Sunday about seven miles from New Providence. Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis says in a statement that the dead included 15 women, one man and an infant. He says the people rescued have been taken for observation by health workers. Several sinkings involving Haitian migrants have occurred this year as the U.S. and other governments in the region have reported a surge in the number of Haitians detained trying to enter other countries.

