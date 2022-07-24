Bus falls off a bridge in Kenya, leaves 21 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say at least 21 people have died after a bus fell off a bridge and plunged into a river along the highway from the capital, Nairobi, to the central town of Meru. One senior policeman said the bus, traveling from Meru, “must have developed brake failure because it was at a very high speed” when the crash occurred. The accident happened about 6:30 p.m. and Red Cross officials said a rescue operation was suspended after nightfall. One rescue worker said he expected the death toll from the crash to rise.

