US marshal, murder suspect injured in shooting near Atlanta

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. marshal and a 19-year-old suspect in a killing have been shot in a mobile home park in an Atlanta suburb. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says both the officer and suspect are expected to recover from the Sunday morning shooting. Investigators say the marshal was helping arrest Antonio Murgado when Murgado fired at officers and they shot back. The shooting happened at a mobile home park in Peachtree City, about 30 miles south of Atlanta. Murgado was wanted in relation to a killing in Pike County.

