15 killed, 50 injured in anti-UN protests in Congo’s east

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Officials say more than 15 people have been killed and dozens injured during two days of demonstrations in Congo’s east against the United Nations mission in the country. The U.N. says one peacekeeper and two international policemen were killed Tuesday at the U.N. base in Butembo in North Kivu province by attackers who seized weapons from Congolese police and began shooting. The U.N. says “hundreds of assailants” attacked U.N. bases across North Kivu, including in Goma. Demonstrators set fires and forced entry into the Goma base on Monday, accusing the peacekeeping forces of failing to protect civilians amid rising violence in Congo’s eastern region.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.