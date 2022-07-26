Blinken meets kin of slain Palestinian-American journalist

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with the family of a Palestinian-American reporter killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank. The State Department says Blinken met Tuesday with relatives of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh and vowed that the U.S. would demand “accountability” for her death. The department would not say, however, what that accountability might mean. After reviewing investigations by Israeli and Palestinian authorities, the U.S. concluded that Abu Akleh was likely killed by Israeli fire although not intentionally. But it has not conclusively blamed Israel for her death and has left the question of accountability to the Israelis, prompting anger from the Palestinians and her family.

