Macron pledges support to boost food production in Africa

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says Russia’s war on Ukraine is responsible for a global food shortage that is causing untold suffering in Africa. Macron was speaking Tuesday in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, as part of the first leg of his three-nation tour to Africa including Benin and Guinea Bissau. Macron said after talks with Cameroon President Paul Biya that France would assist Cameroon and other African countries to help encourage local investment in agriculture to increase food production.

