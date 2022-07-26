NYC jury hears closings at neurologist’s sex crimes trial
By TOM HAYS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City jury is being asked to consider whether a neurologist used his thriving pain-management practice to sexually prey on six patients, or if he is a victim of accusers with false stories. The conflicting portrayals of Dr. Ricardo Cruciani came during closing arguments Tuesday at a trial in Manhattan. A prosecutor argued the evidence shows Cruciani groomed patients by overprescribing pain killers, exposing himself and demanding sex. His lawyer argued that his accusers fabricated their accounts. Cruciani has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including rape, sexual abuse and predatory sexual assault.