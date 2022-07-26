Seattle to be sanctuary for abortion providers, patients

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has voted to make the city a sanctuary for abortion providers and patients, meaning Seattle police will not cooperate in arrests or investigations related to abortion bans in other states. The Seattle Times reports the bill passed Tuesday, which Councilmember Kshama Sawant introduced, deems Seattle a “sanctuary city” for those who seek or provide abortion. While abortion remains legal across Washington state, the new legislation bars Seattle police from arresting people on warrants issued in other jurisdictions or helping in investigations related to seeking or performing abortions. It follows the model of a Seattle initiative which stopped the Seattle police from pursuing charges based on cannabis, which remains federally illegal.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.