Tunisians vote in favor of new constitution, officials say

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Official preliminary results in Tunisia indicate 94.6% of voters cast in a referendum favor the new constitution proposed by Tunisian President Kais Saied. Monday’s referendum was marked by low turnout, with under a third of eligible voters participating. Critics warn that the constitution could entrench an effort by Saied to consolidate power and reverse hard-won democratic gains in the North African nation. The new political system will see sweeping executive powers given to the president and the removal of key checks and balances, including weakening the influence of Tunisia’s parliament and judiciary.

