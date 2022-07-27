2 men charged in death of man acquitted of Air India bombing

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian authorities have charged two men with first-degree murder in the killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik, a man acquitted in 2005 for the bombings of two Air India jets that killed 331 people. Malik was shot July 14 while sitting in his car outside his business in Surrey, Briish Columbia. Police said Wednesday that 21-year-old Tanner Fox and 23-year-old Jose Lopez have been charged in the slaying. Officials declined to discuss a possible motive or whether there was any relationship between the alleged killers and the victim. A similar response was given when reporters asked if anyone else was involved or if other suspects were at large. Police said only that the investigation continues.

