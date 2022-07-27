Germany to reduce financial incentives to buy electric cars

BERLIN (AP) — The German government plans to reduce incentive payments for buyers of electric cars and end incentives for buying plug-in hybrids at the end of this year. The government had announced shortly after taking office in December that, starting in 2023, it would only provide payments for electric vehicles that “demonstrably have a positive climate-protection effect.” It unveiled details of the new system late Tuesday. At present, buyers of electric-only cars are eligible for incentives of up to 6,000 euros ($6,100) and people who buy plug-in hybrids can get up to 4,500 euros.

