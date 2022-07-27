Hungary’s leader rebuked for opposing ‘mixed race’ society

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A close associate of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has resigned after the leader said in a recent speech that Hungary was fighting against Europe becoming a “mixed race” society. The adviser compared Orban’s rhetoric to the kind of language used in Nazi Germany. Her resignation letter stands as a rare rebuke of Hungary’s authoritarian leader from within his governing ranks. In his speech Orban compared places where “European peoples are mixed together with those arriving from outside Europe,” to places where only people from Europe mix together. He said that “we are willing to mix with one another, but we do not want to become peoples of mixed-race.”

