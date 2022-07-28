5 dead, 68 Haitians rescued from waters near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say at least five Haitian migrants have drowned and 68 others have been rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico. The incident is the latest in a string of deadly voyages across the northern Caribbean carrying mostly Haitian migrants fleeing their country. Authorities searched the area near Mona Island for several hours after receiving a call from rangers with Puerto Rico’s Department of Natural Resources who first spotted the migrants. U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad said 41 men, 25 women and two children survived. All were Haitians.

