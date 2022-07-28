Congo basin peatland rainforest oil leases up for auction

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Sections of a renowned peatland tropical forest in the Congo Basin that plays a crucial role in Africa’s climate system go up for oil and gas auction in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Thursday. The DRC government will auction 30 oil and gas blocks in the Cuvette-Centrale Peatlands in the Congo Basin forest — the world’s largest tropical peatland. Peatlands soils are central to the stability of the climate system because packed into them are immense stores of carbon that get released into the atmosphere when the ecosystem is disturbed.

