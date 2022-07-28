Daley protests LGBTQ+ intolerance at Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley protested intolerance toward the LGBTQ+ community at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. The British diver played a key role as one of the last bearers in the Queen’s Baton Relay. Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive Katie Sadleir says the organization has been in touch with the 28-year-old Daley. The Commonwealth Games is a multi-sport Olympic-style event made up of mostly former British colonies. Seventy-two countries and territories are represented. Daley is not competing in Birmingham.

