ICC unseals warrant for Central African Republic ex-minister

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court has unsealed an arrest warrant for a former government minister in Central African Republic for crimes against humanity and war crimes allegedly committed in 2013. Prosecutors at the global court accuse Mahamat Nouradine Adam of crimes including torture, persecution, enforced disappearances and cruel treatment at two detention centers in the country’s capital, Bangui. The warrant was first issued under seal in January 2019. Prosecutors say Adam was part of Central African Republic’s government after the predominantly Muslim Seleka group seized power and forced then-President Francois Bozize from office. Mainly Christian militias known as anti-Balaka later fought back, targeting civilians and sending most Muslim residents of Bangui fleeing in fear.

