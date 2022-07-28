In a 3rd test, Facebook still fails to block hate speech

Facebook is letting violent hate speech slip through its controls in Kenya, according to a new report from the nonprofit groups Global Witness and Foxglove. This is the third such test that Facebook has failed. Each time, Global Witness submitted ads with blatant, violent hate speech to see if Facebook’s systems would catch it. Each time, the company failed to do so. Kenya is preparing for a highly contested national election next month. The groups tested ads and not regular posts because Meta claims to hold advertisements to an “even stricter” standard than unpaid posts.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.