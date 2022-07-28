Push to tighten abortion ban bill fails in Indiana Senate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican-dominated Senate rejected a push by conservative lawmakers to strip exceptions for rape and incest victims in a proposal that would ban most abortions in the state. The Senate vote 28-18 Thursday night against the amendment following a debate that was delayed for five hours as GOP senators met privately amid days of public division over how strict such exceptions should be limited. Republican Sen. Mike Young of Indianapolis called for removing the rape and incest exceptions, a move that would have left the bill only allowing abortions deemed necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life. Eighteen Republicans joined 10 Democrats in voting to keep the rape and incest exceptions in the proposal.

By TOM DAVIES and ARLEIGH RODGERS Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.