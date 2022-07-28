Wildfires in Germany, Czechia threatening tourist region

BERLIN (AP) — A large wildfire on the German-Czech border spreading and threatening to destroy a forested national park popular with tourists. The fire in the region called Bohemian Switzerland on the Czech side and the Saxon Switzerland national park on the German side started last weekend. German news agency dpa reported the blaze had seemed to be under control but spread again Thursday. Hundreds of firefighters on both sides of the border battled the flames with help from reinforcements from neighboring Poland and Slovakia. Authorities warned tourists to stay away from the area and banned hikers from entering several forests. Another large fire in the eastern German state of Brandenburg was under control after flaring up on Wednesday.

