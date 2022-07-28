Wolf sues to stop GOP-backed amendments on abortion, voting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor is suing the Legislature over a package of proposed constitutional amendments that Republican lawmakers are pursuing, including one that would say the state constitution does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions. The lawsuit filed Thursday in the state Supreme Court argues that the proposed abortion amendment would violate privacy protections. Gov. Tom Wolf wants the high court to throw out the amendments, declaring that they are not constitutionally valid. He also says bundling the abortion amendment together with four others runs afoul of a constitutional rule against passing legislation that addresses multiple, unrelated topics.

