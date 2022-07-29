Bosnia: Ex-party chief gets 3 years in prison for corruption

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A court in Bosnia has sentenced a former top ruling party official to three years in prison for corruption. The Klix news portal reported that the former secretary-general of the ruling Bosniak Party of Democratic Action was convicted on Friday of using party connections and bribes in 2016 to secure people jobs in state-run institutions. The Sarajevo Municipal Court sentenced four others to prison terms of up to six years, and acquitted two people in the case. The trial was part of Western-backed efforts to curb graft in the Balkan nation, which is struggling to recover economically from a devastating 1990s ethnic war. The verdicts can be appealed.

