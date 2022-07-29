Democrats bareknuckle Green Party off North Carolina ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrats have a good chance in North Carolina of picking up a Senate seat. As they look to November, they’ve been aggressively protecting its left flank by keeping the Green Party off the ballot. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee sent canvassers asking people to retract their signatures from the Greens’ qualifying effort. Then they raised fraud allegations with the state elections board, which rejected the petition. A Green Party lawsuit has revealed details of the bareknuckle tactics as the Democratic Party seeks to prevent the progressive group from siphoning away crucial votes in the race between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Trump-backed Republican Ted Budd.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

