EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis and Kentucky

The same stubborn weather system caused intense downpours in St. Louis and Appalachia that led to devastating and in some cases deadly flooding. This week’s floods had the same cause but how the rainfall flooded the areas is different. A stuck weather system, fed by moist hot air from the Gulf of Mexico, has storms run through the area like trains on a track. And forecasters say the rains aren’t ready to stop yet for the flooded areas.

