Spain’s leader advises going sans necktie to conserve energy
By RAQUEL REDONDO
Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is asking government officials and people working in the private sector to save energy by giving up neckties. He appeared at a news conference in an open-necked white shirt and blue shirt. Sánchez explained he dressed less formally not as a nod to the casual Friday custom but to curb utility use. He didn’t say how going tieless conserved energy. Spain has sweltered for more than a month, with temperatures in parts of the country often surpassing 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The government has urged people to reduce electricity costs by not overusing air conditioning.