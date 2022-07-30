Arrest of prominent Guatemalan journalist draws condemnation

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan officials have arrested a prominent newspaper editor who has overseen investigations into corruption. That’s prompted denunciations by politicians, anticorruption activists and civic groups. Prosecution agents arrested José Ruben Zamora Marroquín at his home on Friday night, searching his home, seizing telephones and accusing him of money laundering. Zamora Marroquín is a prize-winning journalist who heads the newspaper El Periodico. Human rights activist Eleonora Muralles said officials we not pursuing corrupt people but rather opponents.Journalists protested Saturday outside a courthouse where the case is being heard.U.S. Congressman James P. McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat, wrote that he was “deeply concerned” by the detention.

