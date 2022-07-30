Biden nominates utility’s ex-board chair to rejoin panel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated the former board chairman of the nation’s largest public utility to rejoin the panel. Huntsville, Alabama attorney Joe Ritch is Biden’s nominee to return to the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority for a term that expires in May 2025. Ritch left the board in 2017 after a Republican-controlled Senate failed the previous year to confirm former President Barack Obama’s reappointment of Ritch and two others. The nine-member board currently has four vacancies, not counting two sitting members who continue to serve after their terms expired in May. Ritch now joins five other Biden board picks awaiting Senate confirmation.

