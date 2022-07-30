Iraqi protesters breach parliament building in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric have stormed into Iraq’s parliament to protest government formation efforts lead by his rivals from Iran-backed groups. The protesters flooded into the assembly building after bringing down the security walls around the area in the second such breach this week. Iraqi security forces first used tear gas and sound bombs on Saturday to try to repel the demonstrators but then backed off. Protesters used ropes to tear down cement walls leading to the heavily fortified district, known as Baghdad’s Green Zone. The protesters are followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr who called for the demonstrations against the formation of the next government by Iran-backed political groups.

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and SAMYA KULLAB Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.