7 dead in wrong-way crash on northern Illinois interstate

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Police say seven people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago. Police say a woman and five children in a van were killed. A woman in another vehicle was also killed. Police say a car was traveling in the wrong direction on westbound I-90. The driver of the van was seriously injured. It wasn’t immediately known why the Acura TSX was in the wrong lanes on I-90.

