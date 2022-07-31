China says remains of rocket booster fall to Earth

BEIJING (AP) — China’s space agency says debris from a rocket that boosted part of China’s new space station into orbit has fallen into the sea in the Philippines. The agency said most of the final stage of the Long March-5B rocket burned up after entering the atmosphere. The location of the “landing area” cited by the announcement is in waters southeast of the Philippine city of Puerto Princesa on the island of Palawan. There was no immediate word from Philippine authorities about whether anyone on the ground was affected. China has faced criticism in the past for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled.

