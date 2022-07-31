Hezbollah airs video of Israeli barges in disputed gas field

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Hezbollah is airing drone footage of Israeli gas production barges in a disputed gas field in the Mediterranean Sea. The Iranian-backed militant group on Sunday aired the drone footage of the Karish gas field as senior U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein was to arrive in Beirut. Hochstein was to participate in maritime border negotiations between Lebanon and Israel. Israel earlier this month shot down three unarmed Hezbollah drones over Karish, which Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati criticized as an unnecessary risk. The two countries, which have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948, both claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.