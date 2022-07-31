Ukraine war hangs over UN meeting on nukes treaty’s legacy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A major U.N. meeting on the landmark Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty is about to begin after a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. There was already plenty of trouble to talk about when the conference was supposed to happen in 2020. Now it finally starts Monday as Russia’s war in Ukraine has reanimated fears of nuclear confrontation and cranked up the urgency of trying to reinforce the 50-year-old treaty. The nonproliferation pact has the widest adherence of any arms control agreement. Under the treaty, nations without nuclear weapons promised not to acquire them and nuclear-armed countries committed to negotiate toward eliminating their arsenals someday.

