At school shooter’s trial, families recall lives lost

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Family members from three of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s 17 victims gave heartrending testimony about how their 2018 deaths at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have affected their lives. The families of Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty and teacher Scott Beigel detailed Monday lost loves, lost moments and even fading memories. Oliver’s sister glared at Cruz as she left the witness stand, while other families appeared not to look at him. Cruz pleaded guilty to the 17 murders that happened on Valentine’s Day 2018. The jurors are deciding whether he will be sentenced to death or life without parole.

