Frustrating recovery could be hurricane harbinger for South

EUTAW, Ala. (AP) — The continuing recovery from a small tornado that hit a poor Southern community shows how hard it may be to get over a big storm as the heart of hurricane season approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast. A weak twister hit a rural housing project southwest of Birmingham, Alabama, in April, and the cleanup and rebuilding still isn’t done. Residents are frustrated, and officials say everything from geographic isolation to poverty and supply and worker shortages is slowing progress. A state official says any disaster recovery takes a while, and additional difficulties slow the process.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.