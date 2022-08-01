Fuel tanker catches fire in Libya; 5 dead, 50 injured

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan authorities say at least five people were killed and 50 injured after a fuel tanker truck caught fire and exploded. The Health Ministry in the capital of Tripoli says the incident took place in the central town of Bent Bayya. The ministry did not say how many were killed, but Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush said on Twitter that the incident left at least five dead. The state-run Libyan News agency said the tanker truck overturned before catching fire and exploding. It said residents in the area rushed to collect leaked gasoline despite warnings. The agency put the death tally at seven, citing an unnamed security officials.

