Paraguay senator drowning appears accidental, officials say

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent drowning death of a senator in Paraguay say signs point to an accidental fall followed by drowning, but emphasize the investigation remains open as they await the results of a toxicology report. Paraguayan authorities found the body of Sen. Zulma Ramona Gómez Cáceres, 61, in the Acaray Lake Sunday morning next to her country house located in Ciudad del Este, in the Alto Paraná department. Investigators say there are no signs of a struggle and the injuries on the late senator’s body are compatible with a fall.

