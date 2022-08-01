Police disperse anti-UN protesters in Congo amid tensions

BENI, Congo (AP) — Police have dispersed about 100 demonstrators in Congo’s eastern town of Beni. The protests came Monday, a day after U.N. peacekeepers returning to duty killed three people and wounded more than a dozen at the border with Uganda. The president of the Beni Urban Youth Council says it would like the U.N. to cover medical care for those wounded by peacekeepers amid continuing demonstrations. Tensions between the population in restive eastern Congo and the U.N. peacekeeping force have risen dramatically in the past week or so. More than 20 people have been killed in protests calling for the peacekeepers to leave the region.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.