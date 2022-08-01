UK court holds last-minute hearing in life support battle

LONDON (AP) — A British court is holding an emergency hearing to determine whether a hospital can end life-support treatment for a 12-year-old boy who has suffered catastrophic brain damage. The parents of Archie Battersbee are fighting the decision but have lost a series of court challenges. After the family appealed to the United Nations, the British government asked the Court of Appeal to take another look at the case. The court is holding a hearing on Monday, hours before the Royal London Hospital says it will end Archie’s treatment. Archie was found unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7. Doctors believe Archie is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests.

