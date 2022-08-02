Abortion court battles press on, even in deep red states
By REBECCA BOONE
Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In deeply conservative Idaho, it’s expected that abortion will be banned eventually, but abortion rights advocates are continuing their legal challenges. They’re going before the state’s top court Wednesday to ask the justices to continue blocking enforcement of three laws intended to restrict the services. Similar legal challenges are playing out in red states across the U.S. In some of them, that’s allowed clinics to continue to offer abortion services, for now at least.