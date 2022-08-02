Alex Jones ‘cowardly’ for missing court, Sandy Hook dad says

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The father of a 6-year-old killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting says it was “cowardly” of Alex Jones to skip hearing his testimony in person about how Jones’ claims that the massacre was a hoax deeply affected his family. Neil Heslin testified Tuesday that he fears for his life because of Jones’ claims. Heslin and Scarlett Lewis are the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis. They’re seeking at least $150 million in the case against Jones. The conspiracy theorist was not in court Tuesday morning when Heslin began testifying, but Jones is expected to testify later in the day in the case. The 2012 attack killed 20 first-graders and six staffers at the Connecticut school.

