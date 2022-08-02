British Airways pauses short-haul flight sales from Heathrow

LONDON (AP) — British Airways says it’s suspending sales of short-haul flights from London’s Heathrow Airport for about a week. The move announced Tuesday is in response to the airport’s request to limit bookings to help ease travel disruptions caused by booming demand and staff shortages. Restrictions on sales of tickets for domestic U.K. and European services departing from Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, are in place until Monday. Passengers can still book short-haul flights to the airport. The airline says it’s taking action after Heathrow capped daily departing passenger numbers at 100,000 until Sept. 11. British Airways says it decided to “take responsible action and limit the available fares on some Heathrow services.”

