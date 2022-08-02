Guatemala arrests migrant smugglers wanted by the US

HUEHUETENANGO, Guatemala (AP) — Guatemalan authorities have arrested more than a dozen alleged members of a migrant smuggling network near the shared border with Mexico, including four sought by the United States in connection with the death of a migrant in Texas in 2021. The arrests early Tuesday came a month after 53 migrants, including 21 Guatemalans, died in a failed smuggling attempt when they were abandoned inside a sweltering trailer in San Antonio, Texas. There was no indication those arrested Tuesday were involved in the San Antonio tragedy. The extradition of alleged migrant smugglers known as “coyotes” has been rare.

