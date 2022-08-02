In towns plagued by raw sewage, EPA promises relief

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Federal officials announced a pilot program on Tuesday to help 11 communities improve their sewage infrastructure. Officials made the announcement in Lowndes County, Alabama, which has suffered for decades with inadequate sewage systems. After heavy rains, human waste covers Charlie Mae Holcomb’s front yard and she wants officials to finally address the problem. Federal officials said the new pilot program will help 11 communities assess their sewage problems, plan improvements and receive the financial and technical help to make those plans real.

By JAY REEVES, MICHAEL PHILLIS and KIM CHANDLER Associated Press

